Overview of Dr. Lela Johnson, MD

Dr. Lela Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at IU Health Southern Indiana Phys in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.