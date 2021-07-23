Dr. Leland Chick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leland Chick, MD
Overview of Dr. Leland Chick, MD
Dr. Leland Chick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Moab Regional Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Chick works at
Dr. Chick's Office Locations
-
1
Leland R. Chick, MD1220 E 3900 S Ste 4I, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 322-1188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Moab Speciality Clinic476 Williams Way # B, Moab, UT 84532 Directions (801) 322-1188
-
3
Moab Specialty Clinic450 Williams Way # B, Moab, UT 84532 Directions (801) 322-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Moab Regional Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing. Dr chick did an explant on me on 7/21/21 . He was so wonderful from the time I met him. He explained it all in great detail, he listened to me. On surgery day I was filled with major anxiety he came over to my side of the bed and held my hand and talked to me until I was asleep. He also recommended a nerve block that helps with pain after. He is such a wonderful surgeon I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Leland Chick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1912023383
Education & Certifications
- University Mass MC
- U Mass
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- University Of Kentucky
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
