Dr. Leland Davis, MD
Dr. Leland Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
1
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation131 Stony Cir Ste 1600, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 541-7800
2
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation Department of Pediatrics3883 Airway Dr Ste 120, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 521-8966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1134152028
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- San Francisco General Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.