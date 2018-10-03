Dr. Leland Deane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leland Deane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leland Deane, MD
Dr. Leland Deane, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Deane works at
Dr. Deane's Office Locations
-
1
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group200 E Main St, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 422-1900
-
2
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3404
-
3
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC2200 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 439-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deane?
My experience with Dr. Leland Dean was fantastic. After a decade of indecisivenes, financial guilt, fear of elective surgery and extensive research I decided to have my abdominoplasty surgery with Dr. Dean. From my first consultation to the day of my surgery and now 5 months post surgery, Dr. Deane has been patient and attentive to my needs and then fears. His staff, anesthesiologist and of course assistant, Penny were fantastic during my whole journey. I have no regrets and am extremely happy
About Dr. Leland Deane, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1770552911
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
- Union College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deane accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deane works at
Dr. Deane speaks Russian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Deane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.