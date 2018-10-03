See All Plastic Surgeons in Babylon, NY
Dr. Leland Deane, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (22)
Map Pin Small Babylon, NY
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leland Deane, MD

Dr. Leland Deane, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Deane works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in Babylon, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY and Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deane's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group
    200 E Main St, Babylon, NY 11702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 422-1900
  2. 2
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group
    999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 742-3404
  3. 3
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC
    2200 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 439-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • South Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abdominoplasty
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Birthmark
Breast Augmentation
Breast Cancer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Lump
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Second-Degree Burns
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Thoracentesis
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leland Deane, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770552911
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leland Deane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Deane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

