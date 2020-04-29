Overview of Dr. Leland Gebhart, MD

Dr. Leland Gebhart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Gebhart works at The Woman's Clinic in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.