Dr. Leland Greenwald, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Leland Greenwald, MD
Overview of Dr. Leland Greenwald, MD
Dr. Leland Greenwald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Greenwald's Office Locations
Scott P. Wachhorst M.d. A Professional Corporation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7400
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leland Greenwald, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1881700029
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Los Angeles Co-USC MC
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenwald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwald.
