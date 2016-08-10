Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustafson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD
Overview of Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD
Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Gustafson works at
Dr. Gustafson's Office Locations
-
1
Carrollton Orthopaedic Clinic150 Clinic Ave, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (678) 321-6921
-
2
Tanner Med Group Inc Dba Carrollton Surg Group204 Allen Memorial Dr Ste 103, Bremen, GA 30110 Directions (770) 537-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gustafson?
Dr. Gustafson is A Amazing Doctor his bed side manner is great I have gone to him for over 7 years and he has been the only one that has taken the time and energy to find out what was going on and has it under control I will not go to anyone else... now my family and friends see him as well he is great with all age groups from my Parents as well as Nieces and Nephews You just can't find better!
About Dr. Leland Gustafson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073555629
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gustafson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gustafson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gustafson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gustafson works at
Dr. Gustafson has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gustafson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustafson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustafson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustafson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustafson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.