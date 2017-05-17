See All Psychiatrists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Leland Johnston, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Boulder, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leland Johnston, MD

Dr. Leland Johnston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from Emory University.

Dr. Johnston works at JAMES E MARQUARDT, MD in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnston's Office Locations

    James E Marquardt, MD
    1650 38th St Ste 203W, Boulder, CO 80301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 442-3272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 17, 2017
    Amazing!!! How many psychs would let you email them or text them and get back to you asap? Ive never had a psych email me back at 9 at night in regard to a medication refill issue. Most psychs say call me, leave a msg, and ill get back to you in three days. Yes, he is expensive but really good and the only psych ive had who has diagnosed me correctly after 20 years. He is also very nice and wants to help you and doesnt just throw meds at you.
    May 17, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Leland Johnston, MD
    About Dr. Leland Johnston, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1992844708
    Education & Certifications

    • University Wash
    • University Colo
    • Emory University
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leland Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnston works at JAMES E MARQUARDT, MD in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Johnston’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

