Dr. Leland McCluskey, MD
Overview of Dr. Leland McCluskey, MD
Dr. Leland McCluskey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCluskey's Office Locations
- 1 2300 Manchester Expy Ste 101A, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-6646
St. Francis - Emory Healthcare2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-6646
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My ortho doc since was born has retired and dr. McCluskey is very , good at explaining upcoming surgery , haven’t had one since was 17 or 18 on right foot .
About Dr. Leland McCluskey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1124009097
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
