Dr. Leland Rosenblum, MD
Overview of Dr. Leland Rosenblum, MD
Dr. Leland Rosenblum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Rosenblum's Office Locations
Natividad Medical Center1441 Constitution Blvd Bldg 400, Salinas, CA 93906 Directions (831) 424-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leland Rosenblum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1982652905
Education & Certifications
- Calif Pacific Med Ctr
- Mt Zion Hosp Of Uc San Francisco
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
