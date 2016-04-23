Dr. Leland Siwek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siwek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leland Siwek, MD
Overview of Dr. Leland Siwek, MD
Dr. Leland Siwek, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.
Dr. Siwek works at
Dr. Siwek's Office Locations
-
1
Spokane62 W 7th Ave Ste 110, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 456-0262
-
2
Cardiothoracic Surgery2003 Kootenai Health Way Ste 300, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 666-2552
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arcadian Health Plan
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Community Health Network of WA
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- Interwest Health Network
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Montana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siwek?
He performed aortic repair and I think he saved my life. I trusted him with my life and I would tell anyone needing heart surgery to go to him.
About Dr. Leland Siwek, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1801894811
Education & Certifications
- Boston Chldns Hospital
- Mass Genl Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siwek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siwek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siwek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siwek works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Siwek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siwek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siwek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siwek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.