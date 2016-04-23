See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Spokane, WA
Dr. Leland Siwek, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Spokane, WA
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leland Siwek, MD

Dr. Leland Siwek, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.

Dr. Siwek works at Northwest Heart & Lung Surg Associates in Spokane, WA with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siwek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spokane
    62 W 7th Ave Ste 110, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 456-0262
  2. 2
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    2003 Kootenai Health Way Ste 300, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 666-2552

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Family Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Septal Defect
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Septal Defect

Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arcadian Health Plan
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network of WA
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • Interwest Health Network
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Montana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2016
    He performed aortic repair and I think he saved my life. I trusted him with my life and I would tell anyone needing heart surgery to go to him.
    Mary in Gladstone, MI — Apr 23, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leland Siwek, MD
    About Dr. Leland Siwek, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801894811
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Chldns Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mass Genl Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leland Siwek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siwek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siwek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siwek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Siwek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siwek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siwek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siwek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

