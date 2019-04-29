Overview

Dr. Leland Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Oak Ridge, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge.



Dr. Smith works at Dermatology Associates of Oak Ridge, P.C. in Oak Ridge, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Telogen Effluvium, Acne and Lichen Planus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.