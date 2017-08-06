Overview of Dr. Leland Watkins, MD

Dr. Leland Watkins, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in La Canada, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Watkins works at Cecilia Kaesler D.o. Inc. in La Canada, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Hypothyroidism and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.