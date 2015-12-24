See All Family Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Lena Ajamian, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lena Ajamian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4950 W Sunset Blvd Fl 4, Los Angeles, CA 90027 (323) 783-7898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Strep Test
Cancer Screening
Echocardiography
Strep Test
Cancer Screening
Echocardiography

Strep Test
Cancer Screening
Echocardiography
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bacteriuria Screening
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Cryptococcosis
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dysentery
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malnutrition
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lena Ajamian, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366777336
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lena Ajamian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajamian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ajamian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ajamian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajamian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajamian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajamian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajamian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

