Dr. Lena Alia, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lena Alia, MD

Dr. Lena Alia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. 

Dr. Alia works at Lena Alia, MD in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Olympia Fields, IL and Frankfort, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lena Alia, MD
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 345, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 679-1890
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Duly Health and Care
    3700 W 203rd St Ste 110, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 679-1890
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Office
    23120 S LA GRANGE RD, Frankfort, IL 60423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 464-5440
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Dr.Alia is so amazing! She's currently one of 4 doctors at my ob/gyn office and there isn't one doctor that compares to her. She is so patience with me, answers all my questions and concerns. Things that the other doctors brush off and downplay she actually listens and cares to provide me feedback. She is for sure my favorite at the practice.
    — Jan 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lena Alia, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1578926143
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lena Alia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alia accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Alia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

