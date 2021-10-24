Overview

Dr. Lena Bhargava, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liberty Township, OH. They completed their residency with Akron General Medical Center



Dr. Bhargava works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Liberty Township, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.