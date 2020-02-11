Overview of Dr. Lena Jacob, MD

Dr. Lena Jacob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at Academic Health Care Center in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.