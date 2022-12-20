Overview of Dr. Lena Wurivas, MD

Dr. Lena Wurivas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Haven, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Wurivas works at Physicians Alliance Of Connecticut Primary Care in West Haven, CT with other offices in Orange, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.