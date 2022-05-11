Overview of Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD

Dr. Lenard Labelle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Labelle works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Carol Stream, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.