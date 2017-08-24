Dr. Lenhanh Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenhanh Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lenhanh Tran, MD
Dr. Lenhanh Tran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Lenhanh P Tran MD1229 Young St, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 591-7702
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tran took care of our son's tonsil surgery. Prior to scheduling the surgery, she patiently explained to us why the surgery was necessary, how they would perform it, and what to do before, day of and after the surgery. This eased our concerns and anxiety somewhat since our son is only a young preteen.
About Dr. Lenhanh Tran, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1801840376
Education & Certifications
- Nat'l Capital Consortium
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University Of California, Davis
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
