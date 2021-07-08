Dr. Leni Sumich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leni Sumich, MD
Dr. Leni Sumich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center.
Dr. Sumich's Office Locations
Eye Care Associates4324 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 102, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-8666
Eyecare Associates4324 Veterans Blvd Ste 102, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
PRK surgery was great
About Dr. Leni Sumich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1477628139
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
