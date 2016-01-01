Overview

Dr. Lenin Peters, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Peters works at Bethany Medical Center in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Gastric Ulcer and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.