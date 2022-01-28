Dr. Lenise Banse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenise Banse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lenise Banse, MD is a Dermatologist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Banse works at
Locations
Northeast Family Dermatology Center42452 Hayes Rd Ste 3, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, kind, conscientious.
About Dr. Lenise Banse, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banse works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Banse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.