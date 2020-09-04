Overview

Dr. Lenita Hanson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Hanson works at Lenita C Hanson MD in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.