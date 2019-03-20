See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Modesto, CA
Dr. Lenita Williamson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Modesto, CA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lenita Williamson, MD

Dr. Lenita Williamson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Williamson works at Dr. Eric Giang in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williamson's Office Locations

    Eric L. Giang DO Inc. A Professional Corp.
    2116 E Orangeburg Ave Ste A, Modesto, CA 95355 (209) 577-1411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Stanislaus Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 20, 2019
    I had to find a new orthopedist,and Dr Williamson is a real keeper. Her bedside manner is treasured; along with her concern for the patients well being. Offered solutions without hesitation. The office staff are also phenomenal, and pleasant to deal with. Thank you.
    — Mar 20, 2019
    About Dr. Lenita Williamson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245271253
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    • University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
    Internship
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lenita Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williamson works at Dr. Eric Giang in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Williamson’s profile.

    Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

