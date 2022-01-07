Dr. Lenka Champion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenka Champion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lenka Champion, MD
Dr. Lenka Champion, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.
Dr. Champion works at
Dr. Champion's Office Locations
Champion Eye Care6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 1503, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 903-4068Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Schneider and Champion Eye1909 Beach Blvd Ste 101, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 247-5575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
all went well. Dr. Champion did cataract surgery on both of my eyes and is treating me for glaucoma. She is very personable and proficient. I would highly recommend her to whomever.
About Dr. Lenka Champion, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Slovak
- 1841263217
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Champion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Champion has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Champion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Champion speaks Slovak.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Champion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.