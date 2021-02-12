Overview

Dr. Lenkala Mallaiah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College Osmania India|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Mallaiah works at Mid-Florida Gastroenterology Group in Sanford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.