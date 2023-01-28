Dr. Martyak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenna Martyak, MD
Dr. Lenna Martyak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
West Los Angeles Anesthesia Services LLC2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-6789
Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group Inc.1301 20th St Ste 280, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-6789
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Outstanding Doctor
- English, French and Spanish
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Martyak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martyak has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martyak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martyak speaks French and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Martyak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martyak.
