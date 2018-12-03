Overview of Dr. Rolf Abel, MD

Dr. Rolf Abel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WURZBURG / MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Abel works at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes Barre, PA with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Nondependent Opioid Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.