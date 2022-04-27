See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lennart Belok, MD

Neurology
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lennart Belok, MD

Dr. Lennart Belok, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Belok works at Lennart C Belok MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Belok's Office Locations

    Lennart C Belok MD PC
    145 E 32nd St Fl Ground, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 254-9716
    Lennart C Belok MD PC
    340 E 49th St, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 254-9716

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr. Belok is a phenomenal doctor and neurologist. He went above and beyond to help with my severe migraines. He really listened, showed genuine interest in my health, and is the only doctor to advocate for the medications (which are costly to insurance companies) that actually work. I no longer have three day + blinding migraines with nausea and vomiting, nor do I fear waking up to a migraine. After numerous hospitalizations (once for two weeks), because of dehydration and skull crushing pain, for at least the next year (the length of time my meds are covered), I don’t have to worry about that happening. I am beginning to get my life back, and Dr. Belok is a huge reason why. I am very grateful to be in his care and would recommend him to anyone looking for a neurologist. *This review is strictly for Dr. Belok, not the office or other doctors at the location he treated me at.
    C. E. C. — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Lennart Belok, MD

    • Neurology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215027412
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Med Center
    • Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
