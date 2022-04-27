Dr. Lennart Belok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lennart Belok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lennart Belok, MD
Dr. Lennart Belok, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Belok works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Belok's Office Locations
-
1
Lennart C Belok MD PC145 E 32nd St Fl Ground, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 254-9716
-
2
Lennart C Belok MD PC340 E 49th St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 254-9716
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belok?
Dr. Belok is a phenomenal doctor and neurologist. He went above and beyond to help with my severe migraines. He really listened, showed genuine interest in my health, and is the only doctor to advocate for the medications (which are costly to insurance companies) that actually work. I no longer have three day + blinding migraines with nausea and vomiting, nor do I fear waking up to a migraine. After numerous hospitalizations (once for two weeks), because of dehydration and skull crushing pain, for at least the next year (the length of time my meds are covered), I don’t have to worry about that happening. I am beginning to get my life back, and Dr. Belok is a huge reason why. I am very grateful to be in his care and would recommend him to anyone looking for a neurologist. *This review is strictly for Dr. Belok, not the office or other doctors at the location he treated me at.
About Dr. Lennart Belok, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215027412
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belok has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belok accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belok works at
Dr. Belok has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Belok speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Belok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.