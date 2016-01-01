Dr. Lenny Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenny Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Lenny Cohen, MD
Dr. Lenny Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Chicago Neurological Services Ltd.610 S Maple Ave Ste 2600, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-6900
Chicago Neurological Services2219 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 904-7107
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lenny Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Elmhurst Mount Sinai Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Hunter (CUNY) College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Russian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
