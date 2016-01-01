Overview of Dr. Lenny Cohen, MD

Dr. Lenny Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Chicago Neurological Services in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.