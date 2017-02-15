Overview

Dr. Lenny Laureta-Bansil, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Laureta-Bansil works at Virginia Center For Women in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.