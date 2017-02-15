See All Family Doctors in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Lenny Laureta-Bansil, DO

Family Medicine
2.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lenny Laureta-Bansil, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Laureta-Bansil works at Virginia Center For Women in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Center For Women
    1101 Madison Plz Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-2322
    Hampton Roads OB/GYN Center
    100 Kingsley Ln Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 889-6890
    Hampton Roads OB/GYN Center
    885 Kempsville Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 889-6890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Acne
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breech Position
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gestational Diabetes
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hidradenitis
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Itchy Skin
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Pelvic Abscess
Placenta Previa
Polyuria
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Raynaud's Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis
Tuberculosis Screening
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal Prolapse
VAP Lipid Testing
Vulvar Cancer
Warts
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • Sierra Choice
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lenny Laureta-Bansil, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730315698
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University Of New York Sisters Of Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Old Dominion University
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
