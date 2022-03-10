Dr. Lenny Stubbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stubbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenny Stubbs, MD
Overview of Dr. Lenny Stubbs, MD
Dr. Lenny Stubbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Stubbs' Office Locations
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After a year of interviewing doctors for a carotid endarterectomy post stroke, we were delighted to find Dr. Stubbs. He was competent, calming and spent an hour educating us about the procedure. The procedure went very well with an outcome we could only dream about. His competence, caring and amazing skills are rare and we were blessed to find him. His is a rare jewel who has all the surgical and interpersonal skills that make the very best doctor.
About Dr. Lenny Stubbs, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942297817
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Dr. Stubbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stubbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stubbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stubbs has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stubbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stubbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stubbs.
