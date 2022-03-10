Overview of Dr. Lenny Stubbs, MD

Dr. Lenny Stubbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Stubbs works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.