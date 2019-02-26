Overview of Dr. Lenworth Ellis, MD

Dr. Lenworth Ellis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Ellis works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.