Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD
Overview
Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital, Putnam County Hospital and The Women's Hospital.
Dr. Bonaventura works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana Hernia Center LLC8435 Clearvista Pl Ste 104, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 865-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Deaconess Gateway Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Putnam County Hospital
- The Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Evansville office. The experience was very smooth and everything was explained in great detail. Now we have a beautiful 12 year old girl.
About Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1962419085
Education & Certifications
- Ind University Hospital
- Wm Wishard Meml Hospital Ind University
- Cook Co Hosp
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Marquette University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
