See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital, Putnam County Hospital and The Women's Hospital.

Dr. Bonaventura works at Indiana Hernia Center LLC in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brandon Bell, DO
Dr. Brandon Bell, DO
3.0 (6)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Hernia Center LLC
    8435 Clearvista Pl Ste 104, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 865-0411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Deaconess Gateway Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • Putnam County Hospital
  • The Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps
Infertility Evaluation
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Reversal Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bonaventura?

    May 13, 2022
    Went to Evansville office. The experience was very smooth and everything was explained in great detail. Now we have a beautiful 12 year old girl.
    Dmp — May 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bonaventura to family and friends

    Dr. Bonaventura's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bonaventura

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD.

    About Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962419085
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ind University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wm Wishard Meml Hospital Ind University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Marquette University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonaventura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonaventura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonaventura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonaventura works at Indiana Hernia Center LLC in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Bonaventura’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonaventura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonaventura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonaventura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonaventura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.