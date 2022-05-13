Overview

Dr. Leo Bonaventura, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital, Putnam County Hospital and The Women's Hospital.



Dr. Bonaventura works at Indiana Hernia Center LLC in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.