Dr. Leo Derosier, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Tallahassee, FL
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leo Derosier, MD

Dr. Leo Derosier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Derosier works at Southeastern Plastic Surgery in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Skin Grafts and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Derosier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Plastic Surgery
    2030 Fleischmann Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 219-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Port Placements or Replacements
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 22, 2022
    Dr. DeRosier removed a rather large cyst from my nose that had been there for several years. I cannot express enough what a phenomenal job he did. After just a few weeks of having my stitches removed, you can barely tell that anything had been there. His staff are very friendly, knowledgeable and helpful as well. Thank you Dr. DeRosier for the wonderful job you did on my nose.
    Pat Barrett — Feb 22, 2022
    About Dr. Leo Derosier, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043425309
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derosier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derosier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derosier works at Southeastern Plastic Surgery in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Derosier’s profile.

    Dr. Derosier has seen patients for Bedsores, Skin Grafts and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derosier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derosier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derosier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derosier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

