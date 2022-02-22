Overview of Dr. Leo Derosier, MD

Dr. Leo Derosier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Derosier works at Southeastern Plastic Surgery in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Skin Grafts and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.