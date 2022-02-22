Dr. Derosier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leo Derosier, MD
Overview of Dr. Leo Derosier, MD
Dr. Leo Derosier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Derosier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Derosier's Office Locations
-
1
Southeastern Plastic Surgery2030 Fleischmann Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 219-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derosier?
Dr. DeRosier removed a rather large cyst from my nose that had been there for several years. I cannot express enough what a phenomenal job he did. After just a few weeks of having my stitches removed, you can barely tell that anything had been there. His staff are very friendly, knowledgeable and helpful as well. Thank you Dr. DeRosier for the wonderful job you did on my nose.
About Dr. Leo Derosier, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1043425309
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derosier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derosier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derosier works at
Dr. Derosier has seen patients for Bedsores, Skin Grafts and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derosier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derosier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derosier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derosier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.