Dr. Leo Doumanian, MD

Urology
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leo Doumanian, MD

Dr. Leo Doumanian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Doumanian works at University Of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA and Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doumanian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Norris Healthcare Center (hc3)
    1516 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3700
  3. 3
    Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
    1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3700
  4. 4
    Mercy Orthopedic Spine & Hand Center
    9500 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 323-6660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis
Peyronie's Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Balanitis
Hydrocele
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Infections
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Urinary Hesitancy
Uroflowmetry
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
Wound Repair
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Cystometry
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Exstrophy of Bladder
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypospadias
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lithotripsy
Male Infertility
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Removal
Prostate Stones
Prostatic Abscess
Sperm Abnormalities
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Dilation
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Leo Doumanian, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629293204
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doumanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doumanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doumanian has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doumanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Doumanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doumanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doumanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doumanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

