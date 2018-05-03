Overview of Dr. Leo Doumanian, MD

Dr. Leo Doumanian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Doumanian works at University Of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA and Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.