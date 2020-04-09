Overview

Dr. Leo Eickhoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Eickhoff works at Redding Endoscopy Center in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.