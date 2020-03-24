Overview

Dr. Leo Germin, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Vilnius University Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Germin works at Clinical Neurology Specialists in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.