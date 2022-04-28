Overview of Dr. Leo Grafstein, MD

Dr. Leo Grafstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alice Hyde Medical Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Grafstein works at Urology Associates Northeast in Plattsburgh, NY with other offices in Canton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.