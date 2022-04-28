Dr. Leo Grafstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grafstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Grafstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leo Grafstein, MD
Dr. Leo Grafstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alice Hyde Medical Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and University Of Vermont Medical Center.

Dr. Grafstein's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Associates Northeast15 DEGRANDPRE WAY, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 561-3900
-
2
Canton-potsdam Hospital80 E Main St, Canton, NY 13617 Directions (315) 261-5815
-
3
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center75 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 561-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Alice Hyde Medical Center
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Doc has moved to a new town and I miss him. I see a couple of negative reviews, please throw them out. You could not find a better doctor, he is many miles from me now but I an considering the drive. Dean Miller
About Dr. Leo Grafstein, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1093707895
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY

