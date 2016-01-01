Dr. Indianer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leo Indianer, MD
Overview
Dr. Leo Indianer, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Indianer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Leo Indianer M.d. A Medical Corp.16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 515, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 788-5216
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Indianer?
About Dr. Leo Indianer, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1710075858
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Indianer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Indianer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Indianer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Indianer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indianer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Indianer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Indianer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.