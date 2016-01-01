See All Dermatopathologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Leo Indianer, MD

Dermatopathology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
63 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leo Indianer, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Indianer works at Indiander Lask & Rosenzweig MDs in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leo Indianer M.d. A Medical Corp.
    16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 515, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 788-5216

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Leo Indianer, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710075858
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
