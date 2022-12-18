Dr. Leo Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Kim, MD
Dr. Leo Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 391-5896
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Kim literally saved me from going blind in one eye with quick surgical repair for detached retina in 2020 & follow-on care since then. I owe him, his Staff & MEE everything!
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- USC
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Yale University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
