Dr. Leo Mack Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Jeffrey Wick2440 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-4333
Surgery Center802 Turtle Creek Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-4333
Leo W. Mack Jr MD PA5777 New Copeland Rd Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 339-3035
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
I have been going to Dr Mack since the 1970's when his office was first on Houston St. in Tyler. He had treated my injury induced glaucoma in my right eye for over 40 years. I've had many eye surgeries over the years by him and by other specialists that he recommended. You don't stick with someone that many years without the trust appreciation of their service and competence. Thank you Dr Mack for the many years of care and service!
- 54 years of experience
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
