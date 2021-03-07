Overview of Dr. Leo Maher Jr, MD

Dr. Leo Maher Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Maher Jr works at Hawaii Neurosurgery Group Llp in Honolulu, HI with other offices in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.