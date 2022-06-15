Dr. Leo McCafferty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCafferty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo McCafferty, MD
Overview of Dr. Leo McCafferty, MD
Dr. Leo McCafferty, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. McCafferty's Office Locations
Shadyside Office580 S Aiken Ave Ste 530, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 687-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. McCafferty has been fantastic. He took his time with his consultation and listened to my concerns. He gave his recommendations along with an explanation or the expected results. His experience and skills are evident in my results. Dr. McCafferty gave clear pre op and recovery instructions and care. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Leo McCafferty, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
