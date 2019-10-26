Dr. Leo McCluskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCluskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo McCluskey, MD
Overview of Dr. Leo McCluskey, MD
Dr. Leo McCluskey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. McCluskey's Office Locations
Neuroscience & Spine Institute -1010 EDGEHILL RD N, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 446-1900
University of Penn330 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-6500
- 3 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 446-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCluskey is very compassionate and nice. He knows how to ease you fears and is very smart and knows what he is doing. After suffering from a ton of pain in my face that felt like an electric shock, stabbing searing pain and to the point where I couldn't even eat, touch my face, brush my teeth on that side, because it would set off an attack. He sent me to neurosurgeon Dr. Lee at Pennsylvania Hospital, where I was diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia and saved my life. He also put me on nerve pain medication until I could be seen by neurosurgeon and ordered an MRI with and without contrast, so I could have everything ready for the neurosurgeon. His office staff is great and everyone is very nice and friendly. I highly recommend Dr. McCluskey and Pennsylvania Hospital and Penn Medicine.
About Dr. Leo McCluskey, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1902837792
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurology
