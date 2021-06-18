Overview of Dr. Leo Odle, DO

Dr. Leo Odle, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Odle works at Gilbert Internal Medicine, LLC in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.