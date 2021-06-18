Dr. Leo Odle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Odle, DO
Overview of Dr. Leo Odle, DO
Dr. Leo Odle, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Odle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Odle's Office Locations
-
1
Gilbert Internal Medicine3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 899-4420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Actions Healthcare Management
- Aetna
- Alfa Insurance Company
- Alta Health Network
- Altec
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Broadspire
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremark Pharmacy
- Carrington
- CHAMPVA
- Chandler Group
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- CNA
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Compusys
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- Delta Dental
- EBMS
- El Paso First Health Plan
- Employers Dental Service
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Global Assistance
- Global Excel Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Health Blink HCA
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Integra Physician Network
- Ironwood Cancer and Research Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Lutheran Preferred
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medlife
- MedPartners
- Merge Healthcare
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- Midwest Life
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
- National Care Network
- National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
- Network Platinum Plus
- New York Life
- Northwestern Insurance Company
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Portamedic
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Premier Group Insurance
- Prime Health Imaging
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Providence Health Plans
- Prudential
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Secure Care Indemnity
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Select Med
- Self Pay
- Sierra Choice
- Sliding Scale
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Standard Insurance Company
- State Farm
- Sturm Ruger & Co.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- TPA
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Unum
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Yavapai Long Term Care
- Zenith Administrators Inc
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Odle?
My wife and I have been seeing Dr. Odle for many years and in my opinion is a Crown Jewel among internists. He is dedicated, focused, says it like it is and is very very good diagnosing our ailments or referring us to other specialists. If you ever met him he has a very infectious laugh and is very demonstrative. Keep up the good work doc.
About Dr. Leo Odle, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073601415
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital/Medical Center
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odle works at
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Odle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.