See All Nephrologists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD

Nephrology
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD

Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ovadje works at Caritas Medical Center, Stockbridge, GA in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Riverdale, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ovadje's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caritas Medical Center, Stockbridge, GA
    105 N Park Trl Ste 300, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 284-0800
  2. 2
    Riverdale Office
    33 Upper Riverdale Rd SW Ste 115, Riverdale, GA 30274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 284-0800
  3. 3
    Caritas Medical Center, Stockbridge, GA
    3890 Redwine Rd SW Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 284-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Southern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ovadje?

    Jul 27, 2022
    Dr. Odvadje is an amazing doctor with great bedside manners. He is attentive, gives you insight and knowledge regarding your condition, explains your labs and suggests or recommends solutions to your health care needs. I would highly recommend him
    — Jul 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ovadje to family and friends

    Dr. Ovadje's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ovadje

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD.

    About Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386635795
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Benin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ovadje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ovadje has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ovadje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ovadje has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ovadje on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ovadje. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ovadje.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ovadje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ovadje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.