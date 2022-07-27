Overview of Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD

Dr. Leo Ovadje, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ovadje works at Caritas Medical Center, Stockbridge, GA in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Riverdale, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.