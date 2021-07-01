Overview

Dr. Leo Rogers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.