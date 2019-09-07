Dr. Leo Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leo Simpson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Vera Whole Health Wa PC6620 Main St Ste 1225, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4547
-
2
Baylor College of Medicine Medical Center7200 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-1750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leo Simpson is a very knowledgeable and caring person. He accepted my husband transfer to Baylor St. Luke’s in an emergency situation in which we are very grateful for his generosity and exceptional medical care. He is an asset to the medical profession. He helped save my husband’s life.
About Dr. Leo Simpson, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tx Hrt Inst/St Lukes Episcopal Hosp
- Emory University
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
